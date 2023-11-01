Police: Man carjacked at knifepoint while at drive-thru ATM in Silver Spring

When officers arrived, they learned a man was outside of his car using the ATM when a man with a knife walked up.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was carjacked at knifepoint while using a drive-thru ATM in Silver Spring, Maryland.

According to a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the Major Crimes Division is investigating the armed carjacking that was reported on Jan. 4.

Police were called to a Truist Bank Drive-Thru in the 12000 block of Cherry Hill Road around 9 p.m.

When officers arrived, they learned a man was outside of his car using the ATM when another man with a knife walked up. The victim told police the man demanded cash and as the victim backed away, the man got into the victim's car and drove away.

Police describe the suspect as a man around 30 years old. He stands around 6'2" tall and weighs around 180 to 190 pounds, with medium build. He was last seen wearing an orange hood and a medium-length grey coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives with the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or 240-773-TIPS or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

