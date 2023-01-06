Suspects wanted for stealing woman's car at gunpoint in Bethesda, police say

Detectives determined the suspects pulled up next to a woman parking her car in the area of Elm Street and Wisconsin Avenue and revealed a gun.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying two men allegedly involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda, Maryland Thursday night.

The Montgomery County Department of Police released surveillance photos of the suspect's car in hopes of identifying the men.

Around 12:11 a.m., officers responded to the area of Elm Street and Wisconsin Avenue for the report of an armed carjacking that had just occurred.

Detectives investigation revealed that a woman was parking her 2018 burgundy Hyundai Tucson SUV at the location, when another dark colored SUV pulled up next to her car and stopped. A suspect got out of the passenger side and forced open the woman's car door, lifting his shirt to reveal a gun in his waistband. The woman then got out of her car and the suspect got in and drove away from the scene, following the dark colored SUV.

Police describe the suspect who forced open the woman's car door as a Black man, approximately 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, 18 to 22 years old, with a thin build. He was wearing a ski mask covering everything but his eyes, a hooded sweatshirt and dark colored gloves.

Detectives claim the other man driving the suspect car was a Black man, approximately 18 to 22 years old, with a medium complexion and locs covering his forehead.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects or this crime is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or 240-773-TIPS or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Callers can remain anonymous