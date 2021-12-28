Police search for man accused of hitting an officer with car while driving away from 'domestic dispute'

Detectives say Onuoha is known to drive a newer model black Honda Pilot with Maryland tags 1EV8163.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police in Alexandria are asking for the public's help finding a man who allegedly hit an officer with a car while running away from a domestic dispute.

The events unfolded in the 2400 block of Mandeville Lane just after 6:15 p.m. Monday.

Officers arrived after receiving reports of an armed person involved in a domestic dispute. When they arrived, they found the suspect, later identified as Nnanyereugo Onuoha.

Police say Onuoha drove away from the area, hitting an officer with his car. A second officer was injured while trying to avoid being hit as well. Both officers were taken to Fairfax Hospital and are expected to be okay.

Police are now searching for Onuoha. He is wanted for assault and battery on law enforcement and hit and run. He is also wanted in several other jurisdictions for "various other offenses."

Detectives say Onuoha is known to drive a newer model black Honda Pilot with Maryland tags 1EV8163. There may be damage to the lower molding of the vehicle.

If you have any information, contact Alexandria Police Investigator Matt Barnickle by phone at (703) 859-5150, email at matthew.barnickle@alexandriava.gov, or call APD’s non-emergency number at 703.746.4444.