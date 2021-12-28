'Nobody wants to put a damper on the fun festivities' | COVID concerns cancel local New Year's Eve events

Events in areas like Alexandria, Falls Church, and Vienna have been cancelled as a result of surging COVID cases in the region.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — More venues and clubs around the region announced New Year's Eve event cancellations on Tuesday as the omicron variant continued to bring surging COVID numbers and health concerns.

Black Cat, Public Bar, and Sauf Haus Bier Hall all announced that their events would not happen on Thursday night due to the rising number of COVID cases in the district.

Across the region, recent data on the virus has shown concerning trends.

Nearly 82% of in-patient beds are currently in use and nearly 72% of ICU beds are in use in Maryland, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

In the District, the same data shows 64% of in-patient beds are in use and nearly 76% of ICU beds are occupied. Local health officials reported 9,200 cases of COVID-19 over Christmas weekend.

In Virginia, the recent numbers led Alexandria officials to cancel the annual First Night event.

"Nobody wants to cancel or have to put a damper on these fun festivities," said Dr. Anne Gaddy of the Alexandria Health Department. "The basic reasoning is that we don’t want to add to that very high transmission by putting a lot of people indoors.”

New Year's Eve events were also canceled in Falls Church and Vienna.

Gaddy told WUSA9 on Tuesday that not having the festivities could help avoid outbreaks from getting worse around the area.

"We don’t want to get to the point where, because there are so many cases, the hospitalizations are overwhelming the hospital's capacity to be able to take care of people," she said. "We don’t want to see staffing shortages because of COVID for hospitals, for police, fire, teachers.”

While First Night events will not be happening, Alexandria organizers said the fireworks display over the Potomac will still go on as scheduled.

They will begin at midnight and will be visible from multiple vantage points along the Alexandria waterfront to allow plenty of space for physical distancing from others.

According to city data, Alexandria reported 268 new cases of COVID on Tuesday after 376 were reported on Christmas.

In a recent interview with CNN, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases advised people to avoid large indoor gatherings for the holiday.