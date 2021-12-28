Virginia State Police issue AMBER Alert for 13-year-old believed to be in 'extreme danger'

According to the Augusta County Sheriff, Steven took Jaxson from his son's mother at gunpoint just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police (VSP) have issued an AMBER Alert for a 13-year-old boy believed to be in "extreme danger."

According to VSP, Jaxson Dale Moran was abducted by his father Steven Dale Moran.

Jaxson is described as a white 13-year-old boy with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5'3" tall and weighs around 115 pounds. He was last seen wearing a lime green and grey Ariat baseball hat, a navy blue Under Armor hoodie, blue jeans and Ariat work boots.

Steven is described by police as a white man with red hair and brown eyes. He is 5'5" tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, jeans, tennis shoes and a camo front John Deere baseball hat.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith says the two were last seen driving in a maroon 2014 Nissan Titan, 4-door pickup truck with Virginia plate VHZ-4343. The car was last seen heading north on Almo Chapel Road in Greenville.

