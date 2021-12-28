Man critically injured in shooting near Anacostia Metro Station

Green Line trains are temporarily bypassing Anacostia due to the police investigation.

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting that has left a man critically injured near the Anacostia Metro Station in southeast D.C.

Police say officers were called to the 1100 block Howard Road around shortly before 11 a.m. for a report of a shooting near the Anacostia Metro Station. When officers arrived on scene they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was unconscious and not breathing, police said. Officials say medics are on scene.

Police say they are looking for a Black male suspect wearing a black hoodie driving a black sedan.

Right now Green Line trains are temporarily bypassing Anacostia due to the police investigation. Shuttle bus service has been requested, according to an alert from WMATA. MPD has also shut down the 1100 block of Howard Road between Firth Sterling and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue to traffic while police conduct the investigation.