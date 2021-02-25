VSP: Culpeper County deputy shoots, kills armed suspect in barricade situation

During the barricade situation, authorities say gunshots were fired and a Culpeper Deputy Sheriff returned fire, killing the suspect.

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. — Deputies in Culpeper County shot and killed a suspect during an armed barricade situation Thursday morning, authorities said.

Culpeper County Sheriff's deputies were called to the 12000 block of Horseshoe Drive at approximately 9:40 a.m. on Thursday regarding the request for a welfare check. When deputies arrived at the residence, authorities said Culpeper County deputies encountered Donald Francis Hairston, 44, in an already agitated state.

Within minutes of the deputies' arrival, authorities said Hairston ran indoors and barricaded himself inside the residence. Charles County deputies said despite their attempts to communicate with Hairston in an effort to de-escalate the situation, he exited the residence armed with a gun.

During the barricade situation, authorities said gunshots were fired at the officers and a Culpeper Deputy Sheriff returned fire, ultimately killing Hairston at the scene. Culpeper County Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins said in a Facebook post that the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Police Shooting Investigation Team will be investigating the incident.

No deputies or other persons were injured during the incident, authorities said.

Hairston's remains will be transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for examination and autopsy.