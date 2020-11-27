VSP: Culpeper deputy shoots, kills armed man

Deputies with the sheriff's office were in a stand-off with the man for 30 minutes before shots were fired.

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. — Deputies in Culpeper County shot and killed a man armed with multiple guns after they responded to a call of a domestic disturbance on Thanksgiving, Virginia State Police said.

Culpeper County Sheriff's Office deputies were called the 13000 block of Brock Lane just after 2 p.m. on Thursday. When they arrived on the scene, a man was sitting on his porch with a gun, according to Sergeant Brent Coffey, Public Information Officer with the Virginia State Police.

Sgt. Coffey said Culpeper deputies tried to talk to the man and bring the situation under control for 30 minutes. During that time, the man kept going inside his home and bringing out more guns, Coffey said.

Investigators say the man then started to move toward the deputies, and that's when one of the deputies shot and wounded the man.

Ellis Frye Jr., 62, of Culpeper, was taken to Culpeper UVA Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He later died, Coffey said.

the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Culpeper Field Office Police Shooting Investigation Team is handling the investigation Friday. The investigation is still ongoing.