x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Virginia

VSP: Culpeper deputy shoots, kills armed man

Deputies with the sheriff's office were in a stand-off with the man for 30 minutes before shots were fired.

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. — Deputies in Culpeper County shot and killed a man armed with multiple guns after they responded to a call of a domestic disturbance on Thanksgiving, Virginia State Police said. 

Culpeper County Sheriff's Office deputies were called the 13000 block of Brock Lane just after 2 p.m. on Thursday. When they arrived on the scene, a man was sitting on his porch with a gun, according to Sergeant Brent Coffey, Public Information Officer with the Virginia State Police.

 Sgt. Coffey said Culpeper deputies tried to talk to the man and bring the situation under control for 30 minutes. During that time, the man kept going inside his home and bringing out more guns, Coffey said.

Investigators say the man then started to move toward the deputies, and that's when one of the deputies shot and wounded the man. 

Ellis Frye Jr., 62, of Culpeper, was taken to  Culpeper UVA Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He later died, Coffey said.

the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Culpeper Field Office Police Shooting Investigation Team is handling the investigation Friday. The investigation is still ongoing.

The deputy involved in the shooting has not been identified. No law enforcement officers or other other people were injured during the incident, according to VSP. 

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

RELATED: Culpeper County sheriff moves forward with holiday parade plans during pandemic

RELATED: ‘I don't feel safe in this town anymore’ | Culpeper Co. Sheriff posts anti-Black Lives Matter comments to department’s Facebook page