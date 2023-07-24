Road closed as police investigate deadly shooting in Alexandria

There is a heavy police presence in the area while officers investigate the deadly shooting.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Alexandria Monday afternoon.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, the shooting happened on W. Glebe Road between Milan Drive and Florence Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. That man was taken to an area hospital for help where he later died.

Traffic has been closed in both directions on W. Glebe Road and Alexandria Police are warning drivers to expect intermittent delays during the investigation.

