Double homicide investigation underway in NW DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two people were shot and killed in Northwest D.C. Saturday night.
Investigators say the double homicide occurred at 14th and Girard Streets, right outside of Girard Street Park.
Detectives have not confirmed the ages or gender of the victims.
Police say to be on the lookout for a man in a white shirt and blue shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (202) 727-9099/Text 50411.
