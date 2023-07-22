Deadly shooting under investigation in Capitol Heights

Officers responded to Hampton Park Boulevard on Saturday for a report of a shooting.

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Saturday in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

At 5:30 p.m., officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Hampton Park Boulevard for a report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers located a man outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have not yet identified any suspects in this case nor a motive.

The investigation into this shooting is active and ongoing.

