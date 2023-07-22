x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Deadly shooting under investigation in Capitol Heights

Officers responded to Hampton Park Boulevard on Saturday for a report of a shooting.
Credit: TheaDesign - stock.adobe.com
Police lights

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Saturday in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

At 5:30 p.m., officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Hampton  Park Boulevard for a report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers located a man outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have not yet identified any suspects in this case nor a motive.

The investigation into this shooting is active and ongoing.

Related Articles

WATCH NEXT:

Authorities have arrested and charged a teen who detectives believe was involved in a mass shooting at a Baltimore block party over the holiday weekend that left two people dead and 28 others wounded, officials announced Friday.

Members of the homicide and SWAT teams arrested the 17-year-old boy around 7 a.m. Friday after a search warrant was executed at a home, police said in a news release. He was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with possession of a firearm by a minor and possession of an assault weapon, as well as reckless endangerment and having a handgun in a vehicle, police said.

Police referred to the teen in the release as a person of interest.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news. 

More Videos

In Other News

Man in critical condition after swept downstream of Potomac River at Great Falls Park

Before You Leave, Check This Out