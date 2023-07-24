Roommate accused of stabbing 62-year-old to death at Prince George's restaurant

Another roommate has been charged with accessory after the fact in connection to the 62-year-old man's death.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police continue to search for one of two suspects wanted for stabbing a 62-year-old man to death in a Seat Pleasant restaurant earlier this month.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers were called to the business in the 5900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway for a stabbing around 4:30 p.m. on July 8.

When officers arrived, they found 62-year-old Mervyn Daniel of Capitol Heights unresponsive inside the restaurant. Daniel had been stabbed. He was taken to an area hospital for help, where he died.

Homicide detectives later arrested 37-year-old Jesse Culley of Capitol Heights, in connection to the deadly stabbing. Police are now searching for the second suspect, 21-year-old Raykia Poston of Capitol Heights.

Investigators say Daniel, lived with Culley and Poston when they allegedly stabbed him to death in a restaurant.

Evidence suggests Poston stabbed Daniel during an argument at the restaurant. She has been charged with first-degree murder and related charges. Culley is charged with accessory after the fact.

Culley has since been arrested and remains in the custody of the Department of Corrections. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Poston is urged to contact detectives at (301) 516-2512 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).