ACCOKEEK, Md. — Police are investigating a multi vehicle accident Tuesday morning leaving one female in critical condition and a 4-year-old boy in the hospital.

Prince George's County police were called to the intersection of Berry Road (MD 228) and Manning Road in Accokeek around 11:30 a.m for a two-car collision.

A female passenger was flown to a local hospital in critical condition and a 4-year-old boy was transferred to a hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Police said the drivers of each vehicle is expected to be okay.

Officials are on scene investigating the cause of the collision.

