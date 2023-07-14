'Bigger picture, we have a homeless crisis here' | Neighbors say encampment in Manassas sheds light on a bigger issue

Days after a WUSA9 report, Prince William County officials say they'll take action and offer help to those living in a Manassas encampment.

MANASSAS, Va. — On Monday, WUSA9 spoke to a group of neighbors who were concerned about an encampment that popped up in the woods behind their homes along Fortrose Drive in Manassas; now, the county says they're stepping in.

Neighbors say they found their stolen belongings and drug paraphernalia in the woods where encampment was set up.

"We started losing bicycles, grills, hammocks, patio furniture and we found them all in the woods," said Steven Farr.

He says he and his neighbors began checking their surveillance and doorbell cameras and made a disturbing discovery.

"We have them on camera stealing plants and patio furniture. I'm not even sure why they would steal plants," he told WUSA9.

Since he spoke to WUSA9 Monday, he says things have drastically improved.

"Since the story aired we got a lot of community support. Prince William County Tuesday morning did a sweep of the woods," said Farr.

According to the county, Homeless Services, Community Services and the Prince William County Police Department went out to the location earlier this week and found that many of those living in the encampment had left.

"I feel a lot safer. I can sleep a lot better knowing that something's not gonna be stolen someone's not going to be hurt," said Farr.

Prince William County shared a timeline of their process with WUSA9.

Week #1: The Department of Social Services/Homeless Services Division, Community Services, and the Police Department walk the property. Those in the encampment(s) are provided information about the Coordinated Entry Services (CES) Hotline (703-792-3366) to access emergency shelter. Community Services staff also talk with those in the encampment about the services they provide, to include mental health and substance use services. Those in the encampment are informed that they can seek homeless services or relocate to another location by a date specific, typically 30 days or less. For this property, this process was completed on June 28, 2023, at 7 a.m.

Week #2: No county agencies walk the property.

Week #3: The Department of Social Services/Homeless Services Division, Community Services, and the Police Department go back to the property with the owner. No trespass notifications are issued by the Police Department for anyone still on the property. The Department of Social Services/Homeless Services Division and Community Services continue to provide information about available services.

Week #4: The Police Department will patrol the property, answer any questions and ask anyone still on the property to vacate. Noncompliance can result in arrest. The county's Department of Public Works will coordinate the process of cleaning up the property, as necessary.

Farr says what happened here brings to light a bigger issue.