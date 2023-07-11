Prince William County supervisors to vote on resolution that would delay data center proposals

A resolution proposed by Supervisor Jeanine Lawson wants the board to hold off on land-use decisions until new members are sworn in.

Example video title will go here for this video

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — The Prince William County Board of Supervisors will take up a resolution that would prohibit voting on major land use cases until next year. If approved, it would delay the future of controversial data center projects in the county including the PW Digital Gateway.

Brentsville Supervisor Jeanine Lawson introduced the measure, which proposes to hold off on “scheduling any land use public hearings during the period from Election Day, Nov. 7, 2023, through the end of the term of the current Board on Dec. 31, 2023.”

The board is expected to vote on the “lame duck” moratorium resolution on Tuesday with Ann Wheeler as the chairperson. Lawson and many residents have been fiercely critical of Wheeler and other members for supporting large data center projects without, they claim, considering the potential impacts on quality of life and the environment.

Wheeler lost the Democratic primary against newcomer Deshundra Jefferson, who vocalized opposition against data centers in the county during her campaign. Lawson, the Republican nominee for chair, said the results are an indication of how the community feels about data centers.

“Over the last few years, our current board and Wheeler and her majority have been reckless in their approach to land development,” Lawson said during a press conference at the Manassas National Battlefield on Monday. “We are promising the voters of Prince William that we are committed to ensuring their trust and holding ourselves accountable to them.”

The board received more than 800 emails from the community in support of the resolution, according to the Coalition to Protect Prince William County.

Director Elena Schlossberg says she expects homeowners to show up to the board meeting in opposition.

“The time of ignoring the concerns of citizens must cease,” Schlossberg said. “Democracy has spoken in the last two elections.”

Although the makeup of the current board may not be enough to pass the resolution, if approved, it would affect the PW Digital Gateway.

QTS Data Centers, one of the two developers, held open houses earlier this year. CEO Chad Williams said he wants to work with the community.

The company boasts that the project, which spans about 2,100 acres, will bring a $15 billion economic investment in the county, hundreds of tech and business jobs and $470 million of new annual tax revenue.