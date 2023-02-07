Neighbors concerned commercial flights will bring more traffic, noise to Manassas

A presentation addressing some of those concerns is scheduled for July 24

MANASSAS, Va. — Residents who live closest to the Manassas Regional Airport shared their concerns with city council Monday. They say the plan to bring commercial flights to Manassas would be a disruption to their lives.

"I'm concerned about the noise. I'm the neighbor that's going to carry the load," Maggie Hall told the council.

Hall is one of more than a dozen residents who shared their worries about the proposed airport expansion.

"Are you going to cut our taxes in half so we can put in fantastic windows to shield the noise," Chris Wetzel asked.

But noise is not the only concern. Some people fear the increase in airport traffic will spill over onto nearby streets.

Airport management company Avports is behind the plan that would come at no cost to the city. If approved, the proposal would bring about 250 new jobs to the area.

The plan would be rolled out in two phases. The first phase would allow flights to start running with modifications to the existing terminal, and the second phase expanding the terminal.

Anywhere from four to six gates would be added to accommodate the commercial flights. Officials say the goal is to get passengers through the airport quickly, about seven minutes from curb to gate.

Officials have not confirmed specific destinations that are in the works, but they tell WUSA9 the flights would likely be to and from Florida. Negotiations are still in the works with various airlines, according to the proposal.

Other neighbors questioned the need for this change in the first place.

"Thirty minutes away from Dulles ain't so bad. Why take that risk? Go find another way to make money, this isn't the way to do it," one resident told the council.

Commercial flights could soon be flying out of Manassas Regional Airport. A public hearing is set for Monday where residents there will get a chance to weigh in. These renderings show what the improved airport would look like. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/1XLA9K8dNu — Marcella Robertson (@Marcella_Rob) July 7, 2023

Some airport stakeholders spoke at Monday's public hearing in favor of the plan, praising the jobs it would bring and economic impact it would have on the city.

Other residents who weren't necessarily against the plan, did urge council to take their time making a major decision like this.

"There's much to do. There are many questions to ask," said one resident.

An FAA required noise study would need to happen before any commercial flight could take off, but residents say they want those answers before any plan is approved.

Council is scheduled to take up this issue again on July 24. Residents can expect to see an updated presentation addressing their concerns during that meeting.