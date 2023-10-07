Encampment in Manassas draws concern from neighbors

Prince William County has begun taking action to remove some of the items to getting resources to the people living there.

MANASSAS, Va. — A group of neighbors say they are deeply concerned about the encampment that popped up in the woods behind their homes along Fortrose Drive in Manassas.

"One day a group of people showed up and started living in our woods," says Steven Farr.

He says it began in May.

"They were running generators. They were playing music loud and having barbeques," says Farr.

But then, he says things began to take a turn.

"We started losing bicycles, grills, hammocks, patio furniture and we found them all in the woods," he said.

He says he and his neighbors began checking their surveillance and doorbell cameras and made a disturbing discovery.

"We have them on camera stealing plants and patio furniture. I'm not even sure why they would steal plants," he told WUSA9.

Since then things have only gotten worse.

"We found needles. A bag of narcotics behind the bushes here," he explained.

He says just recently someone started a fire. Another neighbor shared footage of the smoke with WUSA9.

They reached out to the Heritage Crossing HOA who told us they got in touch with Prince William County.

"The HOA paid for these signs to be put here for no trespassing but it doesn't stop them," said Farr.

The County also posted 'No Trespassing' signs near some of the encampments. Neighbors say some of the items have been removed and they've seen more police patrolling the area.

Farr and his neighbors say they're concerned about safety.

"We've had homeless back here before and they've never bothered anyone before and we understand people fall on hard times," said Farr.

"Our concern is more with the drugs," says Antonio Figueroa.

They're also concerned about the well-being of those living there.

"People are back here struggling and suffering and living in squalor. No one should have to live in those conditions," says Farr.

Prince William County Police told WUSA9 they received many complaints from the neighborhood and that it's been a joint effort. They say they are working with Homeless Services and other agencies to help the people living in the encampment.

They told us their goal is to get resources to them, and that this is "resource and social services" driven effort for now.

For now, the neighbors who spoke to WUSA9 said they're hoping the county will hold true on their promise to help those living in the woods, while also creating a safe space for the families who live in the nearby homes.