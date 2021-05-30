Alcohol may be a factor in the crash, according to officials.

MCLEAN, Va. — Fairfax County Police are investigating an accident they said killed a 24-year-old-man on Saturday night, according to the department in a statement to WUSA9.

In a release on Sunday, officials said they responded to the intersection of Georgetown Pike and Old Dominion Drive just before 11 p.m. Saturday for a single-vehicle crash.

After preliminary investigations, police believe Salvadro Alvare Perez, the driver and sole occupant of the 2021 Toyota Corolla, was driving east on Georgetown Pike when his car left the road striking a fence and mailbox before flipping over.

Perez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol may be a factor in the crash, according to officials. Detectives are investigating whether or not speed also played a role in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.

Tips for law enforcement can be anonymously submitted through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS or type "FCCS" plus tip to 847411.

This is an ongoing investigation.