Police: Maryland woman killed after struck by tractor-trailer following crash on I-95 in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Howard County that left one woman dead.
According to troopers, Maryland State Police were on the scene of another crash nearby when they learned of another crash on I-95 north near Gorman Road in Laurel just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.
An early investigation revealed that 73-year-old Candy Noonan of Germantown was driving her Hyundai Accent when she drove in front of a tractor-trailer and struck the front right side of her car.
While still on the road, Noonan exited her vehicle to speak with the tractor-trailer driver, police said. According to a preliminary investigation, Noonan failed to put her car in park -- as it began to drift toward the center median of the roadway.
Noonan attempted to retrieve her vehicle as the driver of the tractor-trailer was attempting to move his vehicle onto the left shoulder of I-95. The driver of the tractor-trailer failed to see Noonan, who was then struck by the tractor-trailer.
She was declared dead at the scene.
I-95 was closed until around 9:15 p.m. as police investigated the crash. Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate the incident as the crash remains under investigation.
