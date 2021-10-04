Man dead after he was struck by car while walking across street at night in Fairfax County

This incident marks the third fatal pedestrian crash in the county this year.

WEST FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A 36-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a car while crossing an intersection Friday night, Fairfax County Police Department said.

The incident happened around 10:16 p.m. near the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Graham Road in West Falls Church, police said.

The man, identified as 36-year-old Ramakant Bhusal, of Falls Church, crossed the street from the south side of Arlington Boulevard outside of the crosswalk near Graham Road when the driver of a 2012 Ford Fusion traveling eastbound on Arlington Boulevard struck him.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene following the crash.

Emergency crews were called to the scene and personnel took Bhusal to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation into the fatal pedestrian crash revealed that speed and alcohol did not contribute to the driver striking Bhusal.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Fairfax County police are asking anyone with information about this crash to contact their Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone -1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) by text, Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.