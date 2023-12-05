Man dead after crash involving tractor-trailer in Prince George's County

OXON HILL, Md. — A man is dead after an early Friday morning crash involving a tractor-trailer in Prince George's County, and now an investigation is underway, according to authorities.
Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Oxon Hill Road, nearby Livingston Road, in Oxon Hill, Maryland around 3:50 a.m. after a report of a crash in the area. At the scene, they were able to determine that a car and a tractor-trailer were involved in the incident.
The driver of the car was taken to the hospital to be treated for his life-threatening injuries and a short time later he was pronounced dead.
Investigators with the police department are working to determine what led up to the deadly crash. While investigating officials closed Oxon Hill Road in both directions between the Beltway and Livingston Road.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
