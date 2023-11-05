x
Maryland

Father dies one week after double shooting kills daughter in District Heights

The girl, later identified as 17-year-old Nia Johnson, died from her injuries. Her father, 41-year-old Joseph McCreary, died a little more than a week later.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — A 41-year-old man has died a little more than a week after his daughter was killed in a double shooting in District Heights.

According to the Prince George's Police Department, officers were called to the 1800 block of Tanow Drive in District Heights for the report of a shooting just after 9:30 p.m. on May 10.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a teenage girl who had both been shot inside a home. Both were taken to area hospitals for help.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting. Shortly after the shooting, investigators said they believed the shooting was domestic-related and that they weren't looking for any outstanding suspects. 

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to call the department's Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.

