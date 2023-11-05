Father dies one week after double shooting kills daughter in District Heights

The girl, later identified as 17-year-old Nia Johnson, died from her injuries. Her father, 41-year-old Joseph McCreary, died a little more than a week later.

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — A 41-year-old man has died a little more than a week after his daughter was killed in a double shooting in District Heights.

According to the Prince George's Police Department, officers were called to the 1800 block of Tanow Drive in District Heights for the report of a shooting just after 9:30 p.m. on May 10.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a teenage girl who had both been shot inside a home. Both were taken to area hospitals for help.

The girl, later identified as 17-year-old Nia Johnson, died from her injuries. Her father, 41-year-old Joseph McCreary, died a little more than a week later.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate what happened in the moments leading up to the shooting. Shortly after the shooting, investigators said they believed the shooting was domestic-related and that they weren't looking for any outstanding suspects.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to call the department's Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.