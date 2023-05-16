x
Maryland

Police: Man stabbed multiple times, stumbles into Montgomery County 7-Eleven

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A man walked into a convenience store in Montgomery County with life-threatening stab wounds late Monday night, leaving police searching for answers in the case.

Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to a 7-Eleven, located on Georgia Avenue near University Boulevard West, in Silver Spring after receiving a call around 11:45 p.m. about a stabbing. At the scene, they learned that a man had stumbled into the convenience store suffering from stab wounds at the time of the call.

Police at the location immediately began to perform life-saving measure on the victim until Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services arrived. He was then taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Officers searched the area, but were not able to locate or identify a suspect in the stabbing case. 

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

