Police: Man stabbed multiple times, stumbles into Montgomery County 7-Eleven

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A man walked into a convenience store in Montgomery County with life-threatening stab wounds late Monday night, leaving police searching for answers in the case.
Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to a 7-Eleven, located on Georgia Avenue near University Boulevard West, in Silver Spring after receiving a call around 11:45 p.m. about a stabbing. At the scene, they learned that a man had stumbled into the convenience store suffering from stab wounds at the time of the call.
Police at the location immediately began to perform life-saving measure on the victim until Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services arrived. He was then taken to a local hospital in serious condition.
Officers searched the area, but were not able to locate or identify a suspect in the stabbing case.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.
