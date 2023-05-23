Man wanted for robbery of Bank of America in Prince William County

Police say he is known to frequent the area of Sudley Road and I-66.

MANASSAS, Va. — A Bank of America was robbed in Prince William County Monday afternoon leaving officers searching for the man accused of the crime.

Officers with the Prince William County Police Department responded to the bank, located on Donegan Drive, off of Sudley Road, in Manassas, just before 3:30 p.m. to investigate a robbery. Through an investigation, they were able to determine that a man entered the bank and demanded money from the teller.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money before leaving on foot. No weapon was seen during the incident, and no injuries were reported.

A police K-9 and Fairfax County Police helicopter searched the area for the suspect who was not located. Detectives were able to identify the suspect as 29-year-old Jake Love and an arrest warrant was obtained for him on the same day.

According to police, attempts to locate Love were unsuccessful. They say he is known to frequent the area of Sudley Road and I-66.

Love, who is wanted for robbery, is described as a 5'11" man, weighing 175 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. Investigators are asking anyone who may have information helpful to the investigation can contact the police's tipline at 703-792-7000. The investigation remains active and ongoing.