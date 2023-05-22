Man killed in deadly Woodbridge shooting, police searching for suspect

Through an investigation, police found that the two men were involved in a verbal argument before the deadly shooting.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A murder investigation is underway in Woodbridge after a man was shot and killed at an apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:43 p.m., officers with the Prince William County Police Department responded to Misty Ridge Apartments, located on Lost Canyon Court, off of Richmond Highway, to investigate a shooting. Through an investigation, they discovered that a 25-year-old Woodbridge man, identified as Michael Hawkins III, and another man were involved in a verbal argument in front of the complex over an ongoing issue.

Eventually, the two men started shooting at each other and Hawkins was struck in the lower body. The suspect left the scene after the shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene they found Hawkins suffering from a gunshot wound and began providing first aid until the county's fire and rescue crew arrived. Hawkins was then taken to a local hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead due to his injuries.