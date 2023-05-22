'SLOW DOWN!' | Police warn of dangerous driving after man cited for going 80 mph over speed limit in Prince William County

"This speed is both reckless and dangerous, especially riding a motorcycle," officers said in a warning tweet. "SLOW DOWN!"

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A Manassas man was stopped for driving 80 mph over the speed limit and now officers with the Prince William Police Department are issuing a warning to drivers to slow down.

On Friday morning, a police officer stopped and cited a 44-year-old man on a motorcycle for going 129 mph in a posted 45 mph zone. The area the person was pulled over at was along Spriggs Road, nearby Shadybrook Drive, in Dale City. The man was cited for speeding over 20+ mph and reckless driving, resulting in a summons to general district court (traffic), according to a tweet.

The road is a four-lane highway, with the area the driver was in being just minutes from multiple schools including Merit School of Prince William and Kyle R. Wilson Elementary School. No information was provided about the exact timing of the speeding incident or if anyone was in the area at the time.

"This speed is both reckless and dangerous, especially riding a motorcycle," officers said in a warning tweet. "SLOW DOWN!"

SLOW DOWN!: This morning, a #PWCPD officer stopped & cited a 44-year-old Manassas man for going 129MPH in a posted 45MPH zone along Spriggs Rd. near Shadybrook Dr. This speed is both reckless and dangerous, especially riding a motorcycle. SLOW DOWN! #TrafficSafety pic.twitter.com/T0XUBGjYJ9 — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) May 19, 2023