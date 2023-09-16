Suspect connected to Woodbridge shooting under arrest

The shooting took place at the Summerland Heights Apartment complex located near R. Dean Kilby Elementary School.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — In a concerning incident, the Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating a shooting.

The shooting took place at the Summerland Heights Apartment complex located near R. Dean Kilby Elementary School. The incident began as an altercation between two men, which then escalated into a shooting.

According to the initial reports, the call came in at 7:20 p.m. When officers arrived at the Gardenview Loop, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital. The severity of his injuries have not been released.

We reached out to Prince William County Police for an update on the victim’s condition. At this time they do not have an update, but this shooting has not been ruled a homicide.

Prince William County Police did arrest the suspect in connection with the shooting. As of now there is no imminent threat to the public or the residents of the Summerland Heights Apartment complex.

As this is an ongoing investigation, law enforcement are still working to gather all the facts surrounding this case. If you have any information regarding the shooting, you are asked to please contact police.

