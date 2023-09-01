Police offer $25K reward for information on suspects linked to a Suitland shooting

SUITLAND, Md. — The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred earlier this month in Suitland, Maryland that left a man dead. Investigators say 48-year-old Brian Akinfe of Temple Hills, Maryland died as a result of the shooting.
On September 2, officers got a call at 7:40 p.m. for reports of a motorcycle crash. First responders arrived at the intersection of Branch Avenue and St Barnabas Road shortly after.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found Akinfe lying in the street near his bike. While attempting to help him, medical teams noticed that he was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Once this discovery was made, Akinfe was rushed to an area hospital. After nearly two weeks of medical attention, Akinfe was pronounced dead on Tuesday.
Now, authorities are working to bring the suspects responsible for this murder into custody. A reward of $25,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest of those involved in the shooting.
Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has knowledge of what led up to it is encouraged to contact the Prince George’s County Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.
