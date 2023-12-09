Arrest made in deadly shooting outside DuVal High School

LANHAM, Md. — Police in Prince George's County have made an arrest in the shooting that left a 16-year-old DuVal High School student dead earlier this week. Investigators say a boy was arrested on Friday. Additional details are expected at a press conference Friday afternoon.
Jayda Medrano-Moore was shot and killed Monday around 4 p.m. Prince George's County Police said the teen was walking along Palamar Drive shortly after school let out when two groups of people got into a fight. Medrano-Moore's younger brother was present. Her father, Glendon Reid, told WUSA9 that his daughter was trying to appeal to a suspect with a gun to put it down when he shot her.
"It's just like a nightmare, oh my goodness it's so terrible," Reid said. "We want the public to know that she was an innocent bystander, a loving child, very good at basketball, and her future was bright until this loss. Her future was very bright."
Reid started a GoFundMe to raised money for funeral services. Another GoFundMe for the family has been organized by Jayda's aunt, Linette Perez.
Police confirmed Reid's account that Medrano-Moore was not the intended target of the fighting.
Reid added that his daughter was a well-known ball player at DuVal High, and had aspirations of playing for the WNBA. She would have turned 17 on Sept. 24.
Prince George's County Public Schools Superintendent Millard House described the crime as a "devastating loss of a bright, vibrant student."
"Her potential, quite frankly, boundless. Her dreams and aspirations, talent promising," House said. "She was a dedicated student and beloved daughter, cherished friend and a source of inspiration for many."
This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
