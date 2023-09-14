Police make additional arrests in DC shooting that killed Memphis Rapper CEO Bezzal in 2020

These arrests come over a year after two men were charged for their role in the 21-year-old Memphis rapper's death.

WASHINGTON — Police have arrested two additional men in connection to a deadly 2020 shooting that took the life of a 21-year-old Memphis rapper.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened just after 7:15 a.m. on June 14, 2020, in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast.

When officers arrived they found two men who had been shot. Both men were taken to a nearby hospital for help, where 21-year-old Albert Smith died. Smith, who was from Grand Junction, Tennessee, was a rapper who also went by the name CEO Buzzal.

The other victim survived the shooting with non-life-threatening injuries.

More than a year and a half later, on March 2, 2022, investigators arrested 32-year-old John Wilkins of Temple Hills, Maryland, and 34-year-old Marcel Gavin of Northeast, D.C. in connection to the deadly shooting. Both were charged with first-degree murder while armed.

Now, three years after the deadly shooting, police are announcing additional arrests in connection to the Memphis rapper's death.

On Wednesday, officers arrested 30-year-old Kharee Jackson of Northwest, D.C., and 31-year-old Earl Robinson of Southeast, D.C. for their alleged involvement in the shooting. Both were charged with first-degree murder while armed.

The investigation into this deadly 2020 shooting remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at (202)727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.