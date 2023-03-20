Man killed after deadly shooting in Manassas

Police say they do not believe the incident was random.

MANASSAS, Va. — A man was shot to death in the parking lot of a Manassas shopping center early Monday morning, sparking a homicide investigation.

Officers with the Prince William County Police Department responded to Hoadly Market Place, at the intersection of Hoadly Road and Dale Boulevard, around 1:18 a.m. after a report of a shooting. Upon arrival at the parking lot, police found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Responding police immediately began first aid on the man. Fire and rescue officials arrived at the scene and the man was pronounced dead at the location.

The man has not been identified, this includes his name and age.

Through an initial investigation, officers learned that a man, along with an acquaintance, were in the parking lot when another car drove up. During the encounter, shots were fired, and the man was hit.

Police say they do not believe the incident was random. The investigation into the deadly shooting is active and ongoing.