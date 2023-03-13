DC Police asking for the public's help locating armed carjacking suspects

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at 202-727-9099.

WASHINGTON — A person was carjacked at gunpoint in Southeast D.C. early Saturday and now police are asking for the public's help locating the suspects responsible.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the suspects approached the victim around 1:49 a.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast, nearby D Street Southeast. The victim was standing outside of their vehicle, that was on and running at the time.

One of the suspects then demanded the victim to give over the vehicle while showing a gun. The victim then complied and the suspects left the scene in the victim's vehicle.

This incident has led police to investigate the armed carjacking (gun) offense case. Through an initial investigation, the police department was able to obtain surveillance camera footage which pictures the suspects at the scene.

MPD seeks suspects in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in the 800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/Text 50411



Release: https://t.co/bkTZnhHrSo pic.twitter.com/SShlbQaFdI — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 12, 2023

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.