Man shot to death in Prince George's County

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The identity of the man has not been released, this includes his name and age.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man was shot and killed early Monday morning, leading to a police investigation in Prince George's County.

Around 2:10 a.m., officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to Alpine Street, off of Silver Hill Road, in Districts Heights after receiving a call about a shooting in the area. Upon arrival, they found a man outside suffering from a gunshot wound.

The police department has not established a suspect or motive in the deadly shooting case, but they are actively working to develop this information. Detectives are in the initial stages of the investigation.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.