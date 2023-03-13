Man who escaped house arrest in Maryland wanted

Dorsey was originally charged with driving/attempting to drive a motor vehicle without a license, authorities said.

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — Deputies are asking for the public's help locating a 41-year-old man, who they say has escaped house detention, in Waldorf, Maryland.

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that they are continuing their search for Jermaine Cornelius Dorsey, who is wanted for second degree escape. According to a news release, he failed to maintain a charge on his GPS ankle monitor and left his Waldorf, Maryland house where he was sentenced to home detention.

Anyone with information on Dorsey’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Joseph Bowling at 301-475-4200, ext. 71959 or email at joseph.bowling@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.