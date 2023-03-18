Police: 32-year-old man hospitalized with serious injuries after shooting in Alexandria

The man was rushed to the hospital Saturday morning after the shooting near the Mayflower Square condominiums.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A 32-year-old man was rushed to an area hospital Saturday morning after a shooting in Alexandria, Virginia.

Around 10:26 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, the Alexandria Police Department responded to a call for shots fired in the 400 block of North Armistead Street.

At the scene, officers discovered a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. Officers rendered aid until medics arrived on the scene. The man was then taken to an area hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Police have not yet identified the man nor provided any update on his condition.

Detectives have also not identified a motive or any suspects so far in this case.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.

The Alexandria Police Department is asking anyone with further information on the shooting or any witnesses to contact Detective Edmund Dougherty by phone at 703-746-6697 or by email at Edmund.Dougherty@alexandriava.gov.

Stay with WUSA9 as we follow this shooting and provide the latest updates as they come into our newsroom.

WATCH NEXT: