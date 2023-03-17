Police: 15-year-old girl shot inside Laurel apartment

Police have not released a lot of details surrounding the shooting at this time.

LAUREL, Md. — Police are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was shot inside a Laurel apartment building Friday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the Laurel Police Department (LPD), officers were called to the 8200 block of Londonderry Court sometime before 2 p.m. The apartment building is just behind Laurel Shopping Center.

When officers arrived, they found a teen had been shot after several rounds of bullets were fired outside, according to Chief Russ Hamill. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Investigators haven't said anything about a suspect or released any identifying information. There is no word on a motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting, but the chief noted that the shooting endangered several residents in the area.

"We are still piecing together some information to put out to solidify the lookout," Hamill said. "At this stage we just would ask anybody in this that saw anything, heard anything, they don't know if it could be helpful or not, just report it. Call us and let us know so we can investigate it.

He also asked that any neighbors with Ring cameras to consider giving police that footage to help their investigation.

Anyone with information may contact Laurel Police detectives at 301-498-7645. Callers will hear a taped message explaining how to provide a tip. All information is kept confidential.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

