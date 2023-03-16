MPD: Shooting, stabbing at Anacostia Metro Station

Two people were transported from the station after the incident. Both their conditions are unknown at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department has opened an investigation after a shooting and stabbing at the Anacostia Metro Station in Southeast D.C.

Around 4:36 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, detectives say two men, believed to be in their 20s, got into a physical altercation on a DC Circulator bus.

One of the men chased the other off the bus and began assaulting that man on the ground outside the Anacostia Metro Station.

The suspect then took out a knife and stabbed the man.

This is when a Metro Transit Police officer, already in the area patrolling, intervened and asked the suspect to drop the knife.

Police say the suspect did not comply.

This is when the officer shot the suspect.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and took the suspect and victim, in stable conditions, to area hospitals for treatment.

No further identifying information has been released regarding the people injured or the officer who shot the alleged stabbing suspect. Police have not commented on what led up to the stabbing.

The MTPD officer was not injured in the incident.

Families in the area say they are concerned that this shooting happened just across the street from a high school and a playground.

"I don't feel safe in this area at all," Brittany Coleman said. "My 5-year-old told me he is scared to go outside because he thinks he's going to die. My 5-year-old shouldn't feel like that at 5."

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099

Stay with WUSA9 as we follow this incident and provide the latest updates as they come into our newsroom.

WATCH NEXT: