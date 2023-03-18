MPD: 2 juveniles shot in SE DC

A call came in around 4:50 p.m. Saturday afternoon regarding the shooting in the 4000 block of Wheeler Road.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two juveniles were shot in Southeast D.C. Saturday afternoon.

A call regarding the shooting came into the Metropolitan Police Department around 4:50 p.m.

Detectives say two juveniles were found in the 4000 block of Wheeler Road suffering from gunshot wounds. At the time, they were both conscious and breathing.

Police have not revealed the identities of the juveniles.

Officers are working to establish a motive in this case as well as identify any possible suspects.

Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 4000 block of Wheeler Road SE. No lookout.

Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/Text 50411 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 18, 2023

