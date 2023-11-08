Train hits, kills pedestrian in Woodbridge

Featherstone Road is currently closed for investigation.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — The Prince William County Police Department is investigating after a man was struck and killed by a train in Woodbridge, Virginia on Saturday.

Detectives claim the crash involving a pedestrian happened at the Featherstone Road crossing in Woodbridge.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Featherstone Road is currently closed for investigation.

Anyone driving in the area is asked to follow police direction.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.

