33-year-old stabbed to death in Woodbridge

The stabbing happened in the 800 block of Fulton Road in Woodbridge.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A 33-year-old man was stabbed to death at a Prince William County home on Saturday night.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 800 block of Fulton Road in Woodbridge to investigate a reported stabbing, the Prince William County Police Department said.

First responders found a man who had been stabbed. They provided aid, but the victim died at the scene.

According to police, there was an altercation outside the home, and the suspect stabbed the victim before chasing him to the backyard area where the victim collapsed.

Police arrested Heriberto Valdez, 24, of Woodbridge. He remained at the scene and was taken into custody without incident.

Valdez is facing charges of murder and use of a weapon in commission of a felony.

Police are still investigating what started the fight.

No other injuries were reported.

The victim has not been identified.

No other details have been released.