2 people stabbed in Woodbridge

Detectives are still working to learn exactly what happened.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Two people are in the hospital after they were stabbed in Prince William County Friday morning. Police are still working to figure out what happened and track down who is responsible.

The stabbing happened in the 1800 block of Gableridge Turn in Woodbridge around 5 a.m., according to a social media post from the Prince William County Police Department. Investigators say a man and a woman were flown to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries. A public information officer says both people are expected to survive.

Police were in the area Friday morning searching for a suspect who left the scene on foot following the stabbing. Police K-9s were called to assist with the search, but so far no arrests have been made.

A motive in this case has not been determined, but police believe the suspect knew the two people stabbed. Those in the area should expect police activity while the investigation continues.