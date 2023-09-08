Police increase reward to find Woodbridge murder suspect

A 25-year-old man was shot and killed following a fight at the Misty Ridge Apartments on May 21.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — The Prince William County Police Department has increased the reward for information regarding the whereabouts of a man accused of shooting and killing another man in Woodbridge.

Police are now offering $10,000 for any information that can help them locate and arrest the suspect identified as Jeffrey Donelle Hampton, 34, of Woodbridge.

Hampton is accused of shooting a 25-year-old man, who later died, on May 21 after a fight at the Misty Ridge Apartments located in the 15000 block of Lost Canyon Court in Woodbridge.

Investigators say both the victim and Hampton were in an argument when gunfire was exchanged.

The victim has since been identified as Michael Eugene Hawkins, III, of Woodbridge.

In June, Police identified the suspect in the shooting as Jeffrey Donelle Hampton.

Detectives obtained warrants for Hampton and an initial reward was offered for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

The police department has since doubled the reward, bringing the total reward amount up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

The investigation into this shooting is active and ongoing.

Hampton is wanted for one count of murder, one count of the use of firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Anyone with more information is urged to call 911 or the police department at 703-792-6650.