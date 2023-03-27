Man charged with raping young girl in Prince William Co.

MANASSAS, Va. — Police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to the rape of a young girl in Manassas, Virginia.
According to the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), officers were called to a home for a report of a sexual assault just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
Investigators say the victim is younger than 13 years old.
When officers arrived, the victim told detectives that the suspect had driven her to a home before he sexually assaulted them. The suspect then drove her to school, where she told a school employee, who called police.
Police have since identified the suspect as 18-year-old Jose Bernaldino Aguilar-Abelares.
Aguilar-Abelares has been arrested and charged with rape, among other charges. He is currently being held without bond.
Anyone with information may contact police at 703-792-7000.
WATCH NEXT: Disturbing assault on Metro bus
A woman she was brutally attacked on a bus in Northeast D.C. Monday afternoon. The incident was caught on camera and the video is disturbing. Metro Transit Police investigators are looking into what happened. Click here to watch and subscribe to the WUSA9 YouTube channel.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.