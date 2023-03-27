Man charged with raping young girl in Prince William Co.

Investigators say the victim is younger than 13 years old.

MANASSAS, Va. — Police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection to the rape of a young girl in Manassas, Virginia.

According to the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), officers were called to a home for a report of a sexual assault just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators say the victim is younger than 13 years old.

When officers arrived, the victim told detectives that the suspect had driven her to a home before he sexually assaulted them. The suspect then drove her to school, where she told a school employee, who called police.

Police have since identified the suspect as 18-year-old Jose Bernaldino Aguilar-Abelares.

Aguilar-Abelares has been arrested and charged with rape, among other charges. He is currently being held without bond.

Anyone with information may contact police at 703-792-7000.

