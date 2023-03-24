Man arrested for sexually assaulting child for nearly a decade in Prince William Co.

Investigators say the victim, who was younger than 13 at the time, was assaulted multiple times. She first reported what happened to police in May 2022.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Police have arrested a Virginia man accused of sexually assaulting a child for nearly a decade at multiple homes in Woodbridge and Prince William County.

According to the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), detectives with the Special Victims Bureau began investigating a series of sexual assaults that occurred between July 1994 and July 2002.

Investigators say the victim, who was younger than 13 at the time, was assaulted multiple times. She first reported what happened to police in May 2022.

Detectives later arrested 54-year-old Kevin Keith Price in Douglas County, Nebraska in February 2023. He was extradited to Prince William County and arrested on March 15. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery and 3 counts of sodomy.

Price is currently being held without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 703-792-7000.

