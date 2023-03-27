Hospital employee arrested after alleged unwanted sexual contact with patient in DC

The sex offense allegedly happened at the hospital between Dec. 26-27, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A 63-year-old employee of a Northeast D.C. hospital has been arrested after allegedly engaging in unwanted sexual contact with a patient.

The Metropolitan Police Department stated that an investigation into Titus Sunday Okechukwu, of Cheverly, Maryland, was sparked after they received a complaint. A woman claimed that Okechukwu, who was an employee at Bridgepoint Hospital Capitol Hill, located on 7th Street Northeast, committed the offense against her inside the hospital between Dec. 26-27, 2022, according to the incident report.

Through an investigation, detectives were able to obtain a DC Superior Court arrest warrant for the sexual abuse. On Friday, members of the Criminal Apprehension Unit located and arrested Okechukwu, who is facing the charge of second-degree sexual abuse of a patient, police said.

According to DC Police, there has been an increase in sex abuse cases across the District, with case numbers up 105% so far in 2023, compared to this time in 2022; there have been 41 reported sex abuse cases this year compared to 20 for the same period in 2022.

If you or a friend need help, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline.

Here's the number: 800-656-HOPE (800-656-4673) or the DC Victim Hotline. 844-4 HELP DC (844-443-5732).