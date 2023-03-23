Woman wakes up to find man sexually assaulting her, police say; suspect sought

The woman told police she was visiting an apartment with other people when she fell asleep. She later woke up to an unknown man sexually assaulting her.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a man who they say sexually assaulted a woman while she was asleep in Woodbridge, Virginia.

According to the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), officers were called to the Potomac Vista Apartments on Cove Landing Drive just before 9 a.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they learned a 25-year-old woman has been sexually assaulted.

The woman told police she was visiting an apartment with other people when she fell asleep. She later woke up to an unknown man sexually assaulting her.

The suspect left before police arrived.

Investigators have identified the suspect as 33-year-old Alphonso Page. A warrant has been issued for his arrest but police have not been able to locate Page.

Page is known to frequent the Arlington and Alexandria areas of Northern Virginia, southeast Washington D.C., and Prince George’s County in Maryland.

Page is described as a 6-foot-2 man with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

