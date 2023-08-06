Man arrested for trying to light spray canister on fire toward man in grocery store parking lot

A 20-year-old man was gathering shopping carts in the parking lot when he got into an argument with a stranger, only identified as a man, police say.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A 20-year-old man was injured after a stranger attempted to light a spray canister on fire toward the man at a grocery store in Woodbridge on Wednesday.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to a Food Lion on Richmond Highway just before 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, they learned a 20-year-old man was gathering shopping carts in the parking lot when he got into an argument with a stranger, only identified as a man. The argument escalated and the man reportedly took out a canister and sprayed it at the 20-year-old, while attempting to light the contents on fire.

The victim tried to take the canister and a physical fight ensued. Eventually, the two men separated and police were called to the grocery store.

Fire and Rescue arrived and took the 20-year-old victim to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Police arrested 29-year-old Selvin Megdaleno Corrales Alvarado that same day. He has been charged with attempted malicious wounding by a caustic substance.