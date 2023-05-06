3-year-old girl injured after gunfire shatters car window

While waiting at the traffic light, police say the suspects pulled alongside the victim's car and began shooting, hitting the car with the men and young girl inside.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are investigating after someone opened fire on a car with two men and a 3-year-old girl inside.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, the shooting was reported just before 7:15 p.m. at the Cheshire Station Shopping Center in Woodbridge on Saturday.

Investigators say a 25-year-old man got into an argument with other people inside one of the stores in the shopping center. That argument continued in the parking lot where those involved eventually separated.

The man got into a car, joining two family members, only described as another 25-year-old man and a 3-year-old girl.

The people the man had been fighting with got into another car and reportedly began following the victim toward the front of the shopping center.

While waiting at the traffic light, police say the suspects pulled alongside the victim's car and began shooting, hitting the car with the men and young girl inside.

The victim drove away before calling the police.

The gunfire shattered the rear passenger-side window, causing glass the scratch the young girl in the back seat. The girl was treated by fire and rescue personnel for minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The suspects are described as four men in an older model blue Honda Civic.