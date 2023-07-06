Man tried to grab 10-year-old boy at Woodbridge bus stop, police say

Police are searching for two men in connection to this case.

Example video title will go here for this video

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Prince William County Police are searching for two masked men who they say tried to abduct a 10-year-old boy in Woodbridge Wednesday morning. Detectives are asking anyone who may have information to contact them.

Investigators say the boy was walking to the bus stop in the area of 2800 Gloucester Court when a masked man approached him from a dark-colored vehicle and grabbed him. The boy was able to break free and run away from the man. Detectives say the man then got into a vehicle that was being driven by another masked man. The two men then left.

The boy immediately told his family what happened and the family contacted the police. Detectives say the man did not speak to the boy or display any weapon during the encounter.

Investigators with the Special Victims Bureau are searching for two men, both men were wearing ski masks. One man was wearing dark clothing and had the number 2 tattooed on his neck. The driver in the car was described as a man in a blue shirt and black pants.