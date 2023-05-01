x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia

18-year-old arrested for killing family member's kitten in Prince William County

The owner found the kitten unresponsive in the bedroom when she returned home.

More Videos

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly kicking a family member's kitten to death in Woodbridge on Friday.

Officers with the Prince William County Police Department responded to The Stone Point Apartments, located on Potomac Heights Place, off of Richmond Highway, just before 7 p.m. after reports of a domestic dispute. Through the investigation, they found out the pet owner left her 3-month-old Siamese and Maine Coon kitten in the apartment with a family member.

When she returned home later in the day, she located the kitten unresponsive in the bedroom. Police were able to determine that at some point during the day, the suspect, identified as Frederick Pierce, kicked the kitten in the head multiple times. 

Animal Control Officers responded to the home to take possession of the kitten for further examination to determine the cause of death. On the same day, after the investigation, Pierce was arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty, according to the police department.    

Related Articles

Watch Next: Police in Falls Church, Virginia provide update after 2 were shot to death and 2 were stabbed

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.  

Before You Leave, Check This Out