18-year-old arrested for killing family member's kitten in Prince William County

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly kicking a family member's kitten to death in Woodbridge on Friday.

Officers with the Prince William County Police Department responded to The Stone Point Apartments, located on Potomac Heights Place, off of Richmond Highway, just before 7 p.m. after reports of a domestic dispute. Through the investigation, they found out the pet owner left her 3-month-old Siamese and Maine Coon kitten in the apartment with a family member.

When she returned home later in the day, she located the kitten unresponsive in the bedroom. Police were able to determine that at some point during the day, the suspect, identified as Frederick Pierce, kicked the kitten in the head multiple times.